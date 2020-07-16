AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.