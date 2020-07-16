AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

