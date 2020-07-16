AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 816.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

