AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

