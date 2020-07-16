AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

