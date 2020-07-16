Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

