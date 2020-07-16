Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

