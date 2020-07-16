A. O. Smith Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,530% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

