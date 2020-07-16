9,798 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,798 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 283.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.