8,895 Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.