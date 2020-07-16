788 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $488.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.26 and a 52 week high of $500.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

