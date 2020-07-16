7,691 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

