762 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 108.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,845,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 605,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Align Technology by 10,154.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 331,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $299.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $301.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

