7,347 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.