6,611 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hexcel stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

