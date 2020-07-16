6,539 Shares in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

JPGB stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

