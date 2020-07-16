615 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.91.

NYSE TMO opened at $387.46 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

