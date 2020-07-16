534 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 534 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $433.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.25 and a 200-day moving average of $361.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

