5,325 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,022,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,234,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

