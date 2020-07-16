5,202 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 585,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,914.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,617,538 shares of company stock worth $578,722,438.

NYSE:GO opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.