501 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

