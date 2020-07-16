4,956 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,951 shares of company stock worth $12,748,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

