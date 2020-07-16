4,924 Shares in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TYD opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

