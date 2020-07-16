4,818 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $106,956,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,176,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,731,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

OTIS stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.