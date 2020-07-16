4,769 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

