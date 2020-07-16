4,583 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 147,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 118,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.