416 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

NYSE DLR opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

