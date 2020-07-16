360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.46, 1,251,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 753,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Equities analysts predict that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

