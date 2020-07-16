350 Shares in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after buying an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

