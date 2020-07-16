3,259 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,327,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

