3,060 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

