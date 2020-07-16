2,889 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.