28,064 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

RTX stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.