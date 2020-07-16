259 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $715.04.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $974.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $863.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.27. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

