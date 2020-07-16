21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ VNET opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $447,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $5,332,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after buying an additional 914,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $395,000. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.