21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at DBS Vickers

Research analysts at DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.
VNET stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.