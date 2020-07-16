21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at DBS Vickers

Research analysts at DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

VNET stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

