1,703 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

