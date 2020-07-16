170 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,749.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,782.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,690.45.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $5,604,045 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.