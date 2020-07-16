1,566 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

