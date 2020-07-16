14,684 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

