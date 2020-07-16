1,390 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

NYSE:CRL opened at $193.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average is $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $195.15.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

