13,000 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

