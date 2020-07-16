11,997 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.64 EPS for the current year.

United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

