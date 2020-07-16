11,751 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,751 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

