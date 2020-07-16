11,674 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.