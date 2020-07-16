11,425 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $169,819,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in eBay by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

