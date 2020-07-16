11,197 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $229,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $2,525,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

