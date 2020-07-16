1,075 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $5,394,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $66,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $432.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

