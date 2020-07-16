1,030 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

