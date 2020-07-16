-$0.41 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.37). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

GNCA opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

